PM and several ministers arrive in Doha to attend Croatia-Japan match

Source: Davor Visnjic/PIXSELL /ilustracija

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrived in Doha on Monday to attend a match between Croatia and Japan within the Round of 16 matchups of the FIFA World Cup.

Plenkovic travelled to the World Cup at the official invitation of his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani. He was accompanied by Transport Minister Oleg Butkovic, Tourism and Sport Minister Nikolina Brnjac, and Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Davor Filipovic.

Upon his arrival, Plenkovic also tweeted a message wishing Croatia’s national football team the best luck for the upcoming game. In Doha, PM held a meeting with Croatia’s coach Zlatko Dalic.

The Croatian national football team advanced to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a goalless draw against Belgium in a deciding match at the group stage last Thursday.

After the three matches in the group, Morocco ranked first in Group F and Croatia second, while Belgium and Canada were knocked out of the competition.

Morocco will play against the second team in Group E, Spain.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, accompanied by his wife Sanja Music-Milanovic, attended the Croatia-Belgium match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. His predecessor Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was also among the spectators.

Croatia were the world’s vice-champions at the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and finished third at the 1998 World Cup in France.