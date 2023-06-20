PM: Bosnian and Croatian governments’ joint session will boost bilateral ties

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

The governments of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina held their third joint session in Zagreb on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called it "a continuation of a sincere, continuous and steadfast partnership" and an impulse to boost the bilateral ties.

Plenkovic reiterated Zagreb’s strong political support to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s journey to the EU is more important than ever before, the Croatian PM said.

In December, Bosnia was granted the status of EU membership candidate.

The chairwoman of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Council of Ministers, Borjana Kristo, told the session that the Bosnian government was aware of the great significance and crucial role of Croatia in the adoption of the December 15 decision on Bosnia’s candidate status.

All that has helped accelerate the reform processes, she added.

Plenkovic welcomed the decisions by the High Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, as a framework for making Bosnia and Herzegovina more functional and internal relations within the country more harmonious.