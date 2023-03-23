PM: Croatia continues to provide military aid to Ukraine

Podijeli :

N1

Croatia continues to provide military aid to Ukraine and will keep doing so in the future, having in mind that it itself experienced a war of aggression three decades ago, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in Brussels on Thursday.

The government has made decisions on military assistance to Ukraine on several occasions and we will continue doing so, Plenkovic said before the EU summit in Brussels.

The two-day EU summit, starting today, will focus on further support to Ukraine, notably in ammunition, the competitiveness of the EU economy in relation to the United States and China, the internal market, energy, and migration.

In their conclusions, the member states’ leaders will also address the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue on the normalisation of relations under the EU’s auspices.

Plenkovic said that Croatia would support all efforts leading to peace, stabilisation, cooperation and normalisation of relations between Serbia and Kosovo.