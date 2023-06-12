PM: Croatia has used all EU funds for removal of consequences of 2020 quakes

Podijeli :

Pexels

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in a Twitter post on Monday that Croatia has used up the money allocated to it under the EU Solidarity Fund to remove the consequences of the 2020 earthquakes in Zagreb and Petrinja.

“We have launched and are implementing a number of projects to rebuild educational, cultural and healthcare facilities as well as transport infrastructure,” the prime minister said, expressing gratitude to the European Commission.

By 9 June Croatia used up both allocations from the Solidarity Fund for the Zagreb and Petrinja earthquakes, worth €1.003 billion, he said.

A total of €684 million was allocated to remove the consequences of the March 2020 earthquake in Zagreb and 691 million was spent, which represents 101% of the funds, while €319 million was allocated to remove the consequences of the December 2020 earthquake in Petrinja and 412 million was spent, which represents 129% of the funds, according to the data Plenkovic posted on Twitter.

Plenkovic noted that work was underway on seismic retrofitting and renovation to make buildings safer and more energy efficient.