PM: Croatia is not considering recognising Palestine for the time being

GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP / ilustracija

Croatia is not currently considering recognising Palestine, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday, after three European countries - Spain, Ireland and Norway - announced such a move.

In coordinated announcements, Spain, Norway and Ireland have announced plans to officially recognise a Palestinian state on 28 May. This prompted Israel to withdraw its ambassadors from Madrid, Oslo and Dublin.

These three countries will join Sweden, which recognised Palestine as a sovereign state on 30 October 2014. When they were still part of the Soviet bloc, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania recognised Palestine in 1988.

Cyprus recognised the state of Palestine immediately after its declaration in 1988.

When asked by the press on Wednesday whether Croatia was considering recognising Palestine, Plenkovic replied in the negative: “Our firm position is based on a two-state solution, provided that both sides reach an agreement on this issue,” said the Croatian Prime Minister.

Some other EU member countries that want to recognise Palestine are Malta and Slovenia. Australia is also considering this possibility.

Palestine is currently recognised by 143 of the 193 member states of the United Nations.