PM: Croatia’s full potential only with equal participation of women

Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković sent a congratulatory message to women on Friday, 8 March, International Women's Day, emphasising that Croatia can only reach its full potential with the equal participation of women in all areas of society.

“I warmly congratulate all women on International Women’s Day! Croatia can realise its full potential and master the challenges of the 21st century if women participate equally in all areas of society. This was and will remain the starting point and the goal of this government’s policy,” Plenković wrote in his message on the “X” platform.