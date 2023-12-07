PM: Government to discuss Zagreb landfill with local officials

Podijeli :

N1/Ivan Hrstić

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday that the government would discuss the Jakusevec landfill with City of Zagreb officials and would help find a solution to this issue.

“This issue is obviously becoming a serious problem now, in terms of workers’ safety and dissatisfaction among the people living in the vicinity of Jakusevec,” Plenkovic said at the cabinet meeting.

He noted that the responsibility for this issue primarily lay with the City.

Three workers were injured, including one seriously, in a landslide that occurred at the landfill on Monday. It was the second such incident to occur in less than a month.

The prime minister expressed regret that the accident had happened, expressing support to the seriously injured worker and his family.