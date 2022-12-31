PM: Government will continue leading Croatia towards prosperity, development

Podijeli :

Source: Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

PM Andrej Plenkovic said in his New Year message on Saturday his government was prepared to continue dealing with all challenges and lead Croatia towards prosperity and development, noting that Croatians would remember 2022 as a year when they accomplished the strategic goals they had aspired to for a long time.

He recalled the measures adopted by the government in 2022, which he described as a difficult and challenging year, to help households and the business sector, and stressed that Croatia was just hours away from joining the EU’s Schengen passport-free travel area and the Eurozone.

“Few could have predicted a war in Europe and the brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine. Croatia, itself a former victim of aggression, has stood in solidarity with the friendly Ukrainian people from the very beginning,” Plenković said in reference to 2022.

He recalled that after the pandemic, the country was faced with the energy crisis and record-high inflation, but that solutions were found to help households and the business sector.

“We have managed to alleviate energy price growth with three sets of measures and to protect social cohesion with solidarity measures. We take special care of our pensioners, persons with disabilities, the unemployed and Croatian defenders as well as other vulnerable groups. Owing to the government’s measures, as well as the contribution of all workers and the business sector, we will end this year with a 6% growth rate,” he said.

Moreover, the number of workers has reached a record-high level and unemployment has never been lower, while wages, pensions and social benefits have increased considerably, Plenković said.

The outgoing year will also be remembered as a year when the long-awaited strategic goals were accomplished, he said, mentioning in that context the opening of Pelješac Bridge, integration of the Baranja region with the national motorway network, as well as Croatia’s entry to the Schengen area and the Eurozone.

Croatia among 15 NATO, EU, Schengen and euro area countries

“At midnight Croatia will join the Schengen area and the euro area. We are becoming equal to 420 million Europeans who have the possibility of free movement across the borders, and with euro introduction, our economy will be protected better from future crises. Considering the current geopolitical context, that is more important than ever,” he said, noting that Croatia was joining the small club of 15 countries that are NATO, EU, Schengen area and Eurozone countries.

As for the government’s priorities in 2023, he said that it would be the reconstruction of the earthquake-affected areas and demographic revitalisation, as well as the green and digital transition.

“Even though we don’t know what surprises the new year will bring, the government will be ready for all the challenges, as it has been so far. We will protect every citizen, provide strong support to the economic sector and continue leading Croatia towards prosperity and development,” the PM said.

Parl. speaker: Let’s enter 2023 bravely, self-confidently and with unity

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandroković, too, issued a New Year message, wishing Croatians to enter 2023 bravely, self-confidently and with unity, aware of their achievements in 2022.

He said the outgoing year would be remembered for Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine, resulting in security and humanitarian crises, as well as energy, economic, social, health and climate challenges.

Croatia will remember the year 2022 also for many good things, he said, mentioning in that context the opening of Pelješac Bridge and the final steps taken to join the euro area and the Schengen area.

He also pointed to the strategic importance of the decision to build an LNG terminal on the island of Krk, and this year’s decision to expand its capacity.

“Aware of our own achievements, let us enter 2023 bravely, self-confidently and with unity because in the current very complex global circumstances, significant national challenges await us such as the post-earthquake reconstruction, the reversal of negative demographic trends, and other reforms,” he said, noting that in implementing the necessary additional reforms those making and implementing decisions should demonstrate prudence, social sensitivity and responsibility.