PM: Gov’t to adopt decision to enable sale of flowers, candles on All Saint’s Day

Marin Tironi/PIXSELL

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday that the government would adopt a decision to allow, as an exception, the sale of flowers and candles on All Saints' Day, in the context of the Commerce Act and its regulations banning Sunday and holiday shopping.

“We will make a decision to that effect… to enable what is our tradition and our attitude to those who are no longer with us,” Plenkovic told reporters in Rijeka, where he attended the opening of a state road leading to the Port of Rijeka.

He repeated that the government wanted all facts regarding a recent fire at the Osijek-based Drava International company to be established, with the parliamentary committee on environment protection having adopted a conclusion today to hold a session on that topic.

The investigation into the fire is under way, he said.

The government is very much interested in the transparency of the investigation and in having all the facts and accountability established, he said.