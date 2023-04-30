PM: Outstanding issues between Croatia, Serbia should be solved through dialogue

Podijeli :

Zeljko Hladika/PIXSELL

Outstanding issues between Croatia and Serbia should be dealt with through dialogue and the two countries' cooperation should be promoted, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in a Twitter post on Sunday after meeting with visiting Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Brnabic arrived in Zagreb to attend the 4th Grand Assembly of the Serb National Council (SNV) taking place today.

“We should continue our dialogue to deal with outstanding issues and promote economic, transport and energy cooperation. We take care the Croat minority in Serbia and the Serb minority in Croatia enjoy protection,” Plenkovic said in the post.

Attending the meeting between Plenkovic and Brnabic were also Croatia’s Deputy Prime Minister Anja Simpraga and Serbia’s Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue Minister Tomislav Zigmanov.

PM Plenkovic will also attend the SNV’s 4th Grand Assembly at Zagreb’s Vatroslav Lisinski concert hall and address its participants.

The fourth Grand Assembly of more than 1,500 elected councillors and representatives of the Serb minority from over 150 municipalities, towns and counties will be attended by senior delegations from Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as representatives of all relevant organisations of the Serb minority in Croatia and human rights organisations.