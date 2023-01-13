PM Plankovic: Fines will be imposed for ‘unjustified price increases’

Podijeli :

Source: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, on Friday announced fines for businesses not complying with the government's conclusion on the restoration of prices to the level of 31 December, as well as the possibility of abolishing energy subsidies, noting that the competent services would step up price controls.

Those who during the euro changeover have increased their prices have lessened citizens’ purchasing power and inflicted damage on the economy by additionally increasing the already high inflation, Plenkovic said at the start of a government session.

He recalled that after adopting the relevant conclusion last week, the government entrusted the State Inspectorate and the tax and customs authorities to take action and send their inspectors out into the field.

Business entities found to have unjustifiably raised their prices will very soon face fines if they do not restore their prices to the level before the conversion to the euro, Plenkovic said.

A relatively large number of businesses have responded and lowered their prices in line with the government’s conclusion, he said.

“If further non-compliance with the government’s conclusion is noticed, the government will use all tools available to protect consumers’ rights,” he said.

This includes, among other things, the restoration of prices to a previous level, the cancellation of subsidies, the abolition of the right to use preferred energy prices, higher taxes as well as detailed inspections by tax and customs authorities, Plenkovic said.

He added that the competent services had been receiving a large number of complaints from citizens and acting on them, calling on citizens to continue reporting irregularities.

The whole of Europe is faced with high inflation and all governments are trying to curb it with measures to protect citizens’ purchasing power, he said, adding that in such circumstances it was irresponsible and short-sighted to unjustifiably raise prices.

“Solidarity and responsibility are important in times of crisis,” he said, adding that the government is for a free market but that in the current situation “social solidarity and responsibility are crucial” and announcing even more frequent price controls.