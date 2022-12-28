PM Plenkovic: Bosnia forming a government is key to its Euro-Atlantic path

Podijeli :

Source: Twitter/Andrej Plenković

The "continuation of swift government formation at all levels" is crucial for Bosnia and Herzegovina's progress on its journey towards Euro-Atlantic associations, Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, said on Tuesday during talks with Bosnian Croat leader, Dragan Covic, the Vice-Chair of Bosnia's Parliamentary Assembly House of Peoples, in Zagreb.

Plenkovic and Covic discussed “the stabilization of the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina” through “swift government formation” following the 2 October general elections, the upcoming changes to the country’s election law, “with emphasis on the BiH Presidency,” and the country’s status as a candidate for EU membership.

“They also discussed Croatia’s membership in the Schengen Area and the euro zone on 1 January,” state news platform Hina cited the the government’s press release as saying, without clarifying.

Plenkovic said that he expected the “existing discrimination and inequality” in Bosnia to be removed through changes to the election law, and the “full equality of its three constituent peoples to be secured.”

He “expressed satisfaction” with the “stabilization of the political dialogue in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” stressing that Croatia remained the strongest partner to BiH, as well as an expectation that the new government would be formed soon, to include “legitimate Croat political representatives” at all levels.

Covic said that the issue of changes to the election law remained unsolved and that it needed to be resolved “in the next six months.”