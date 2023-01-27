PM Plenkovic: Croatia has an obligation to fight anti-Semitism

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday that Croatia, as the country to take over the chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), has a duty to fight hate speech, anti-Semitism, and distortion of the truth about the Holocaust.

“We remember the Holocaust victims whose lives were taken in the name of an ideology that left a deep wound on European soil,” Plekovic said in a Twitter post.

He recalled that it was especially important for Croatia, as the country chairing IHRA in 2023, to persevere in the fight against hate speech, anti-Semitism and distortion of the truth about the Holocaust.