PM Plenkovic expresses condolences over Prague university shooting

Podijeli :

Michal CIZEK / AFP

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Thursday expressed condolences to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the Czech people following a shooting at a Prague university in which 15 people were killed.

“I am deeply shocked by the news of the deadly shooting in Prague. This is a terrible loss of innocent lives. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and friends. I express my deepest condolences to (Czech Prime Minister) Petr Fiala and the Czech people, and I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded,” Plenkovic said on X.

A 24-year-old student of Charles University on Thursday killed 15 and wounded at least 24 people at the university before he was “eliminated”.