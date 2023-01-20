PM Plenkovic holds several bilateral meetings in Davos

Podijeli :

Source: Vlada RH

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, including with the OECD secretary-general, the EIB president, and prominent business people.

Plenkovic’s meeting with Mathias Cormann, the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), focused on Croatia’s membership bid. The admission of Croatia to this organisation will be “a final strategic step of its integration in the circle of the most developed countries,” Plenković tweeted.

Plenkovic and European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer discussed project cooperation. The PM noted that so far the EIB has directed seven billion euros into Croatia’s public and private sector through loans.

Plenkovic and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed bilateral cooperation.