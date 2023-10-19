PM: Schengen border controls are temporary

Podijeli :

N1 / Ivan Hrstić

The introduction of controls at the Schengen borders is not a novelty, it is a temporary measure resulting from the deterioration of the situation in the Middle East, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday after Italy and Slovenia decided to reinstate border controls.

“One of the consequences of this situation in the Middle East, after the attack by Hamas, is the decision of some of the European Union countries to take additional measures, such as those announced by Italy and Slovenia, due to threats of terrorism and issues of national security,” Plenkovic said at a government session.

The Slovenian government is deciding on Thursday whether to introduce controls at the borders with Croatia and Hungary, of which its interior minister has already informed his Croatian and Hungarian counterparts.

Italy previously informed Slovenia that due to the changed situation in Europe and the Middle East, it is introducing border controls.

“The introduction of border controls is not a novelty. It is due to migration trends and assessments of increased security threats due to terrorism,” Plenkovic said.

“However, the temporary introduction of border controls should remain an exception used only as a last resort and should be subject to strict conditions, especially regarding the scope and duration,” he added.

Plenkovic said that nine countries currently have internal border controls. When making such decisions, it is crucial to explain to what extent they will eliminate security threats, justify their proportionality, and consult neighboring countries.

On Wednesday, Plenkovic discussed this topic with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, while Croatian Minister of the Interior Davor Bozinovic talked to his Slovenian counterpart Bostjan Poklukar. An upcoming meeting of the ministers of Croatia, Slovenia and Italy is also planned.

The Croatian prime minister stressed that there is concern among European leaders about the deterioration of the situation in the Middle East.

After the Hamas attack on the border areas with Israel, in which more than 1,300 people were killed, terrorist attacks also occurred in France, where a 20-year-old killed a teacher, and in Belgium, where a Tunisian citizen killed two Swedes who arrived in Brussels to see a football match of their national team.

Plenkovic said that Croatia and its security services “are closely monitoring the security situation in the country in light of the changed global security circumstances.”

After the session, the prime minister travels to Sarajevo. Speaking before the trip, he said that the goal is for Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as other countries in the region that are not members of the European Union, to conclude an agreement with Frontex soon so that the European Border and Coast Guard Agency could help combat illegal migration on its territory.