PM: Situation at fire sites in Dalmatia good

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who visited Gornji Tucepi and Gornja Podgora in the hinterland of the coastal town of Makarska on Tuesday, said that the situation at these fire sites is now good.

The situation is good, no one was injured and no property was damaged. The extent of the damage caused by the forest fire in the Biokovo Nature Park is less than expected, Plenkovic said after visiting the fire brigade in Makarska and holding talks with officials from the professional fire brigade.

The Prime Minister called for additional efforts to be made in disaster prevention.

Allowances for volunteer firefighters soon on the government’s agenda

In this context, he spoke about the importance of keeping forest roads clean and passable and called on the owners of neglected private land to tidy up their properties.

He added that mechanisms should be sought to encourage owners to clear their land and keep it tidy.

Plenkovic said that the issue of increasing allowances for volunteer firefighters would soon be on the government’s agenda to make this job more attractive during the summer season, when people opt for more lucrative jobs in the hospitality industry.