PM: Traditional pig slaughter allowed as of next week

Podijeli :

N1

As of next week trade in fresh meat and traditional pig slaughter for one's own needs will be allowed, on the condition biosafety and other measures are complied with, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The PM said that he talked earlier in the morning with European Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides on the measures taken to combat African Swine Fever.

“Today the European Commission Standing Committee made a decision that is positive for Croatia and enables regionalisation and introduction of new zones, that is, a less strict regime for our pig farmers. The decision takes effect next week,” Plenkovic said.

He congratulated Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic, veterinarians, competent services and pig farmers “who by prescribing and complying with the (restrictive) measures have contributed to combating ASF and preserving Croatia’s production and pig farming tradition.”

“Trade in fresh meat and traditional pig slaughter for one’s own needs will be enabled, on the condition biosafety and other measures of are complied with. In addition to zoning in Vukovar-Srijem and a part of Brod-Posavina Counties, the new zoning regime was expanded ahead of time to include Osijek-Baranja County as well,” Plenkovic said.

ASF broke out in east Croatia in June.