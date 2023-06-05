PM: We decided on temporary wage supplement for civil and public servants

Podijeli :

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday after a meeting with trade unions that based on an agreed decision on the payment of a temporary salary supplement for civil and public servants, their salaries will increase from €60 to €100, going up the most for those with the lowest salaries.

“We have decided to agree on a memorandum of understanding in the coming days, the result of which will be the adoption of a government decision on the payment of a temporary salary supplement for civil and public servants,” said Plenkovic after a meeting with representatives of civil and public service unions, who demanded higher wages.

He pointed out that this should be put in the context of the drafting of the new Law on Salaries of Public and Civil Servants and that it is a major reform initiative to be put to public consultation in a few days.

“The goal of that process is for the law to enter into force on January 1. We have decided that the process should include as many as 219,000 employees in government and public services and that those with the lowest salaries would see their pay increase by €100. The salary of those with coefficients of up to 1.53 would increase by €80 and by €60 for those with coefficients of up to 1.67,” PM Plenkovic said.

He added that the decision would apply already to the salary for June, to be paid in July. It will also apply to court clerks.

Plenkovic said that today’s meeting also discussed the holiday allowance.

“The Constitutional Court does not agree with the difference in salaries between union members and non-union members, so we agreed that the €300 holiday allowance be applied to everyone,” he emphasised.