PM: We will see if state will keep its stake in Petrokemija

Share:







Source: Boris Scitar/Vecernji list/PIXSELL

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday the government would see whether it would keep its stake in the Petrokemija artificial fertiliser manufacturer, adding that Turkey's Yildirim is a big and strong company specialising in artificial fertilisers.

Asked by press in Zupanja about Turkish investors and the Kutina-based Petrokemija, he said Yildirim “is negotiating with Petrokemija’s co-owners and evidently wants to take over their stake and continue as a company manufacturing artificial fertilisers, which is the point.”

Plenković said this was the first step and that it was to be seen what would happen, adding that Economy Minister Davor Filipovic and all those in charge would take care of that.

The signing of a sales agreement with Yildirim began the change of ownership in Terra Mineralna Gnojiva, which has a 54.52% stake in Petrokemija, the Turkish group and two of Petrokemija’s co-owners, INA and PPD, said in a joint statement yesterday.

Asked if the government would keep its stake, given that Yildirim is interested in taking over the whole Petrokemija, Plenkovic said, “We’ll see. The state has 17.9% and there are several other co-owners. When talks begin, then we’ll make decisions.”

Asked if anyone in the Restructuring and Sale Centre (CERP) would be held to account for the fact that the state failed to collect HRK 344 million for its minority stake, Plenkovic said CERP was doing its job and had to take account of state interests.

“The company is continuing and the government will make the best decisions in the interests of the Croatian state when it comes to what it does with its stake, when and how.”