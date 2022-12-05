Police confirm bomb threats at shopping malls and courts on Monday were false

Podijeli :

Source: Neva Zganec/PIXSELL

Bl late afternoon on Monday the Croatian police completed inspections in dozens of shopping malls and other public locations for which they received bomb threats, in no less than 16 out of Croatia's 21 counties, local police said.

Court buildings across the country, including the Supreme Court in Zagreb, were evacuated on Monday morning following reports of bomb threats. Anonymous threats were reportedly also received for shopping malls across the country, including major malls in the capital Zagreb.

Police said that since the largest number of locations which received threats were in Zagreb, they suspect that perpetrators who sent out dozens of false bomb threats are likely based in Zagreb.