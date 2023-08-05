Police detain HOS members for blocking road to Knin

Sibenik-Knin police have detained Croatian Defence Force (HOS) members near Knin on Saturday.
Although in a video a policeman tells them that they cannot go to Knin “due to frequent violations of Storm measures”, the police say in a statement that the problem was that they refused to take an alternative route and that they blocked the road.
The incident happened this morning before 8 o’clock at the intersection of the state road D-33, on the way to Knin.
According to unofficial information, about 20 members of the 9th HOS Battalion were arrested, along with their wartime commander Marko Skejo.
Sibenik-Knin police spokesman Sime Pavic confirmed to Hina that police proceedings are still ongoing.
Sibenik-Knin police said that the arrest was made in order to determine all the circumstances of the event from the control point, where the police stopped them.
