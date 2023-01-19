Police searching for driver who left injured Turkish migrants in overturned BMW

Podijeli :

Source: MUP / Ilustracija

The police in Istria are looking for the driver who ran off the road near Buzet on Wednesday evening, fleeing the crash site and leaving behind in an overturned car six injured migrants from Turkey, who were transported to a hospital in Rijeka.

The police reported on Thursday that an unknown driver drove off the road due to speeding in a BMW with Italian licence plates.

After hitting the guard rail on the opposite side of the road, the car landed on a grassy area and hit trees, rolling over several times and coming to rest on its roof.

Although he caused the accident, the driver left in an unknown direction, leaving six injured people in the car – two minors and four adult Turkish citizens who were staying illegally on the territory of Croatia and Schengen.

The Slovenian police have been informed of the incident because a few minutes before the accident, a police officer who happened to be in the vicinity of the crash site spotted two vehicles moving in the direction of the Pozane border crossing on the border with Slovenia. One of the vehicles was the BMW that skidded off the road while the other vehicle continued its journey towards Slovenia.