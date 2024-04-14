Political parties continue with election rallies throughout Croatia

Podijeli :

Luka stanzl/PIXSELL

Political parties continued campaigning throughout Croatia on Sunday.

The coordinator of the “We Can!” party, Sandra Bencic, criticised the election campaign in Zagreb on Sunday, describing it as very peculiar from the very beginning. She said that Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic does not want to engage in debates because he is afraid and a coward.

The party urged citizens to vote in Wednesday’s election because there is a chance “to turn the country around and remove the HDZ from power.”

“Vote in the elections if you’ve had enough of the humiliation from Andrej Plenkovic, corruption, theft, nepotism, the exodus of youth, and government-subjugated institutions,” Bencic urged.

Earlier on Sunday, the “We Can!” platform in Pula called on the president of the IDS party to publicly state before the elections whether the IDS and its representatives will support Andrej Plenkovic’s government if the HDZ wins the election because it is “a crucial issue” in the campaign. They asked the IDS to publicly state under which conditions this would happen. We Can! asked whether the IDS will support Plenkovic in exchange for a position in the Ministry of Tourism or in some other ministry.

The president of the IDS, Dalibor Paus, responded to the accusations, stressing that the IDS will not form a coalition with the HDZ or help form a right-wing government.

“The IDS will not form a coalition with the HDZ or form a right-wing government.”

He called on the We Can! platform to clearly state whether they will support a left-wing government with the IDS in it.

Ivan Anusic, the HDZ’s lead candidate in Constituency 4, said in Koprivnica that this election campaign will be remembered for Croatian President Zoran Milanovic violating the Constitution, “creating a scandal unprecedented in the campaign.”

The Fokus-Republika coalition held a press conference in Zagreb stressing that they have resolved everything that others merely promised and have concrete solutions for higher wages, lower taxes, quality living, well-paying jobs, and care for youth and retirees.

Representatives of the “Rivers of Justice” coalition visited Koprivnica, where Pedja Grbin (SDP) said that only one percent of the state budget is sufficient to build many apartments for young people, to provide decent wages to workers, and to have retirees see a significant increase in pensions.