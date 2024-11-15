Political shockwave: Vili Beros’ arrest triggers strong reactions throughout Croatia

Podijeli :

N1

The arrest of Health Minister Vili Beros on Friday morning has shaken Croatia's political landscape and triggered strong reactions from officials and opposition politicians. While many express surprise, others take the opportunity to criticise government corruption and call for greater accountability.

Miro Bulj from the Most party commented on X and linked the police raid on Vili Beros’ house to COVID measures during the pandemic.

He claimed that “the hero Vili and the task force crew deserved prison for what they did back then during the insane imposition of the measures.” He added: “It is poetic justice that the police stormed Beros’ house on the same day that I decided three years ago that the city of Sinj would not introduce COVID certificates.”

Sasa Djujic from the SDP party said in the morning programme “Novi dan” on N1 that there is still too little information to comment in detail.

“This is not the first time that a minister in Plenkovic’s government has been investigated. What is new is that an HDZ official was investigated before he resigned. It is very bad that such things happen, that officials focus on intrigues and theft of public funds instead of taking care of problems in their departments,” Djujic said.

When asked if this investigation proves that State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic is independent from the government and the HDZ party, Djujic replied: “We will see if Beros is the target of the DORH or the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

Jandrokovic: I was unpleasantly surprised by the news

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic told N1’s Igor Bobic that he did not know why the action had taken place.

“I was unpleasantly surprised by the news; I don’t know what it’s all about. Obviously the institutions are working, there are no untouchables. We will see what this is all about and what the minister is accused of,” said Jandrokovic.

Grmoja: It was clear that he would get into legal trouble sooner or later

“The news surprised us too. We don’t know much about the case itself, but it shows that we were right to demand his resignation all along.

It was clear that he would get into legal trouble sooner or later. We do not know whether this is the action of USKOK or EPPO, but it is good that anyone who has broken the law is held accountable,” said Nikola Grmoja from the Most party

Kekin: Beros has caused immense damage

Ivana Kekin from the Mozemo party also commented on X and stated: “Minister Beros has caused immense damage to the public healthcare system.”

“What I blame him for most is that, with Plenkovic’s blessing, he let the foundation of the healthcare system – primary care – go down the drain, while he handed over the ‘profitable’ parts, especially oncology, to private actors close to the HDZ,” she added.

Ahmetovic: Beros is the undertaker of the Croatian healthcare system

Mirela Ahmetovic (SDP party) also reacted on X.

“Public money is being diverted from public hospitals to private clinics, including one owned by Dragan Primorac. For years we have been warning about the lack of transparency, manipulated tenders and leaking money. Vili Beros is the undertaker of the Croatian healthcare system and AP is the godfather of this system. Both must go,” she explained.