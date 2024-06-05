Politico forecast: These are the potential Croatian MEPs in the new EU Parliament

Podijeli :

Aris Oikonomou / AFP, PIxabay / Ilustracija

As Europe prepares for the upcoming European Parliament elections, attention is focussing on the likely composition of the next parliamentary session. With turnout expected to fluctuate, Politico gives an insight into the potential MEPs who could shape the future landscape of European politics.

Current polling trends point to a notable shift to the right in the European Parliament, which could eclipse the traditional centre-right bloc led by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s European People’s Party. There is much speculation about the possible coalitions that could emerge after the elections on 9 June.

In collaboration with the research and analysis department, Politico compiled a list of possible MEPs. However, these predictions should be treated with caution, as the election results are subject to uncertainty. While they are based on polling data and candidate lists from EU member states, political dynamics and breaking news can quickly change the electoral landscape.

In Croatian politics, well-known names as well as up-and-coming personalities are ready to represent the country in the next European Parliament. The Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) is expected to win five seats in the European Parliament, followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with four seats. In addition, smaller parties such as Most, Mozemo and Domovinski pokret (DP) are expected to claim one seat each, contributing to the diversity of MEPs.