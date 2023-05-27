Poll shows Croatia’s HDZ approval rating improves

Podijeli :

N1, Ilustracija

Voter support for the HDZ party has significantly improved according to the CroElecto monthly opinion poll, the Večernji List daily reports.

If parliamentary elections were to be held next Sunday, with Croatia being treated as a single constituency, the HDZ would win the support of 24.62% of voters, while 15.29% would vote for the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Unlike the SDP, whose rating has improved, We Can! has seen a drop in voter support to 9.45%. Bridge has also seen a more significant drop in voter support, from 9.36% in April to 8.52%. The Homeland Movement is the fifth, with 7.47% voter support, followed by the Croatian Pensioners Party (HSU), with 3.15% support, Croatian Sovereignists, with 2.22% support, and the Social Democrats, with 2.1% support.

A projection was made of election results in the changed Constituency No. 1, where the HDZ would win six parliamentary seats, the SDP and We Can! three each, and Bridge and the Homeland Movement one seat each.

The opinion poll was conducted by the 2×1 Komunikacije agency on a representative sample of 1,041 respondents, the daily says.