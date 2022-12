Podijeli :

Source: N1

As of 2 January, 1,016 Croatian post offices will exchange kuna banknotes and coins for euros, the HP national postal service reported on Tuesday.

It will be possible to exchange up to 100 banknotes and 100 coins without paying a fee. HP will charge a fee of 1.5% above that amount.

Any exchange above 750 kuna should be arranged with the post office in advance.

Croatia switches to the euro on 1 January.