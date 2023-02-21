Posters asking who killed journalist Vladimir Matijanic appear in city of Split

Podijeli :

A number of posters have surfaced in the second Croatian city of Split, with the message "200 days without an answer: Who killed Vladimir Matijanic?! We know!?"

They are a reminder that the journalist died 200 days ago and that no one has been held to account for his death.

Matijanic died in his flat in Split on August 5, 2022, after several calls to the emergency medical service. Inquires in the case are still under way. He died of COVID-19 complications. After numerous complaints about negligence and possible withholding of appropriate medical help, a Health Ministry expert commission concluded that there had been no major professional omissions in treating Matijanic.

Early this month, the Croatian Journalists Association organised a protest rally in Zagreb at which participants demanded the resignation of Health Minister Vili Beros and pointed out that no one has been sacked nor held to account, including before ethics or disciplinary committees.