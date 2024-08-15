Power Women’s Summit in Belgrade to feature global female leaders and innovators

Podijeli :

Forbes Adria proudly announces its first regional event, the Power Women’s Summit, which will take place on September 4th in Belgrade. This summit will bring together extraordinary women from various industries—business, healthcare, fashion, marketing, sports—who break barriers daily and inspire with their stories.

The summit will cover topics such as entrepreneurship and the role of women, featuring successful women who have built top-tier careers abroad, and those unafraid to break the rules. Discussions will also focus on health, authenticity, and how women in business are shaping the future.

The Power Women’s Summit is a platform dedicated to promoting female leadership and entrepreneurship. The event offers a unique opportunity for networking, gaining new skills through interactive workshops and panels, and connecting with potential mentors and business partners.

The Power Women's Summit is scheduled for September 4th in Belgrade.

Along with numerous successful businesswomen from Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the summit will also feature those who have built their careers abroad and inspire women worldwide. Some of the participants include:

Lisa Carmen Wang: An American rhythmic gymnastics champion and successful entrepreneur, founder of Bad Bitch Empire, focused on economic empowerment for women, particularly through investments in women-led startups. She has been listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 and among Entrepreneur magazine’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

Professor Maja: A globally successful sociologist and TEDx speaker, known for her stance against apologizing and dedication to empowering women through improving communication skills and self-confidence. She is the author of the book “Hey Ladies, Stop Apologizing…” and leads a global study on women’s confidence.

Kathleen Griffit: An entrepreneur who helps women start and grow businesses, founder of Grayce & Co, a marketing and media consultancy working with global brands like Nike and Verizon. She later launched the platform Build Like a Woman, dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs, and is the author of a bestseller by the same name.

Ana Andjelic: One of today’s most influential marketing experts with a Ph.D. in sociology from Columbia University, author of “The Business of Aspiration,” and an expert on luxury brands. Her career is synonymous with innovation and leadership in marketing, appearing three times on Forbes’ lists of top marketing professionals.

Keren Hood: An entrepreneur empowering women through her community WE—Women Entrepreneurs, with over 40,000 members. Her platform has supported more than 1,000 startups. Hood was recognized as a leader in women’s empowerment and an inspiring speaker, included in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2021.

Nika Zupanc: A Slovenian industrial designer recognized for creating luxury pieces for prestigious brands like Dior, Natuzzi, and Alessi. She gained global recognition with her Lolita lamp. In 2008, she founded her studio, working on projects reflecting modern culture and contemporary design.

Mila Litvinjenko: Owner of the well-known cosmetic brand Aura, founded in 1996 in Nis with a few employees. Today, her company employs over 100 people with products available in 17 countries. Litvinjenko is dedicated to empowering women in entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of balancing professional and private life.

Katarina Lotric: An entrepreneur and founder of an innovative fitness platform focusing on personalized training programs. Her work is recognized for helping people overcome challenges and achieve their fitness goals, even on bad days. Lotric has won two Apple awards for her innovations.

Zakline Troskot: Owner of Zagreb’s patisseries Amélie and known to the public as a judge on the culinary show “Three, Two, One – Cook!”. Born and raised in Munich, she moved to Croatia in 2000. Although she has always been passionate about gastronomy, Zakline graduated in economics. She opened her first patisserie in Zagreb in 2010 and is actively involved as a representative of restaurateurs and entrepreneurs, often speaking out about the industry’s challenges and improving the status of entrepreneurs in society.