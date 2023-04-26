President and commanders hold meeting on improving conditions in army

Podijeli :

Office of the President of the Republic of Croatia

Croatia's President and Armed Forces Supreme Commander, Zoran Milanovic, on Wednesday held a regular meeting with the Armed Forces' Chief-of-Staff, Admiral Robert Hranj, and the commanders of all the components of the armed forces.

During the meeting held at the Office of the President, the commanders informed Milanovic about the current state of affairs in the country’s defence system, combat readiness and challenges which the army meets while performing its tasks.

The press release issued by the Office reads that the meeting confirmed the need to urgently make decisions on the procurement of equipment and the necessary weaponry, as highlighted by President Milanovic on a number of occasions, as well as to address the issue of human resources, namely hiring and keeping military personnel and enhancing their living standards and the standards of training and education, as well as the living standards of other employees of the Armed Forces.

Milanovic thanked the army commanders and all the troops for their committed service both in the country and abroad.