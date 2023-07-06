President invites Prime Minister to meet over appointment of new VSOA head

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec / Pixsell / ilustracija

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic on Thursday invited Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to an urgent meeting where the two would discuss a candidate for the position of director of the Military and Security Intelligence Agency (VSOA).

Milanovic suggested that the meeting be held today, as the term of the outgoing VSOA director, Ivica Kinder, ends on July 10.

“Since the two of us have still not discussed, or agreed on, a candidate for the new VSOA director, I invite you to an urgent meeting to discuss and agree on a candidate as prescribed by the Constitution and the law, and in accordance with the usual practice for all past appointments of security and intelligence agencies director,” Milanovic wrote in the public invitation.

He added that “the problems that have burdened the agency for years cannot be resolved by simply appointing a new director. It is therefore all the more necessary that we – as the only ones authorised by the Constitution and the law – meet and discuss the guidlines for systemic changes in the future work of this agency.”

Plenkovic, however, refused the President’s invitation, in the latest chapter of a long-running list of disagreements between the two. The President and Prime Minister have butted heads on a number of issues ever since Milanovic took office in early 2020.

Plenkovic said he would not meet with Milanovic until he apologised.

“As long as there is no civilised apology, the meeting won’t happen. And Croatia won’t collapse because of that,” Plenkovic told a news conference after a government session.

He noted that the government sent Milanovic a proposal on the appointment of Mijo Validzic VSOA director through Defence Minister Mario Banozic, who is legally obliged to submit proposals to that effect, back in February.

He added that Validzic was “a competent person with the necessary references” and that Milanovic was saying that the government was forcing Validzic on him.

He said that Milanovic had ignored several proposed candidates and posts, noting that the President was to blame for the current blockade.

“He is responsible for all the blockades… He insults the government, the HDZ (party), the ministers, the prime minister… he insults not only them personally but their family members, using the most vulgar language. That cannot be tolerated. You reap what you sow,” said Plenkovic.

“He is the one who has eroded the political culture in Croatia to the extent that everyone can most brutally insult anyone, without any human dignity and respect. He cannot expect to be treated, with regard to the appointment of the VSOA head, as if nothing had happened,” he added.