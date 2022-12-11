President Milanovic: Croats’ influence in Chile exceeds their number

Podijeli :

Source: Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic told Croat expatriates in Chile, at an official dinner in Antofagasta on Saturday, that their influence in Chilean society exceeds their share in the country's population and that they can be proud of the fact that Chile's president, too, is of Croat descent.

“We are proud to say that many Croats and their descendants today are prominent members of the Chilean society. Descendants of Croat emigrants can be found everywhere, from the highest political institutions and the Church, the army and the business sector to culture and sports. It is possible that in no other country is there such a large number of Croats and persons of Croat descent in all segments of society, and it is not unusual that the presence and influence of Croats in Chile exceeds their share in the total population. We can stress with pride that the incumbent President Gabriel Boric Font, too, is of Croat descent,” President Milanovic said at a formal dinner with members of the Croat community in Antofagasta, a city in the north of Chile, his office said in a statement.

The event, organised on the occasion of the Croatian president’s official visit, brought together a large number of Croat emigrants and their descendants from the north of Chile.

In his address, Milanovic particularly stressed the fact that Croats in Chile had formed a strong and recognisable community, of which Croatia and he personally were very proud.

“Despite the distance, which really is not small, and all the adjustments that life in the new homeland required, Croats in Chile have preserved their national identity through generations and maintained strong ties to their native country,” he said, stressing the active contribution of Chilean Croats to Croatia’s struggle for freedom and independence during the 1991-95 Homeland War and the country’s international affirmation.

Croatia will always be very grateful to Croat expatriates as well as Croatian defenders for everything they did for Croatia’s independence, he said.

“I also express my gratitude to you for everything you do and will do to preserve your national identity as well as for your work and contribution to Chile’s benefit, which additionally strengthens the already close ties between Croatia and Chile,” Milanovic concluded.

On behalf of the host, the guests at the dinner were welcomed by Croatia’s honorary consul in Antofagasta, Marko Buzolic. Among the guests was also the mayor of Antofagasta.

Earlier in the day, Milanovic visited Croat expatriate societies and clubs in Antofagasta, where he met and talked to members of the large Croat community.

He visited “Sociedad Croata”, the oldest Croat association established in 1894 by Croat emigrants, mostly from the Croatian island of Brac, as well as the firefighting association “Bomba Hrvatska” and the sports club “Hrvatski sokol”, where the day before he watched the Croatia-Brazil match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He presented the “Bomba Hrvatska” firefighting association with a present sent by the Croatian Firefighting Association.

Around 200,000 Croats and their descendants live in Chile today, and around 6,000 of them also hold Croatian citizenship. They gather together in various cultural and sports associations and clubs, engaging in activities aimed at promoting Croatian culture through music, dance, gastronomy and the history of the Croat people, and cherishing ties with their native country.

This is President Milanovic’s first visit to South America since he took office in February 2020.

He will stay in Chile for a week and during that time he will also visit Punta Arenas, in the south of Chile, and meet with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who has been in office since March.