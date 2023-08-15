President: There is no danger of war in BiH

Podijeli :

Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

Croatian President Zoran Milanović said in Široki Brijeg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Tuesday that there is no danger of war breaking out in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and that he expects the High Representative to BiH to amend the country's electoral law in order to put an end to the outvoting of BiH Croats.

At a ceremony in the southern BiH town, Milanović decorated a local Croatian Defence Council (HVO) battalion for its contribution in the Homeland War.

Addressing the event, he dismissed claims that there is a danger of war breaking out in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“There are no weapons in BiH. That should be told to those who scare us with claims about war and chaos breaking out, international representatives in Sarajevo and unitarists. A war will break out in BiH? With what weapons? There is no such danger,” Milanović said.

He stressed that as a member of the EU and NATO Croatia should be able to take care of BiH and the equality of BiH Croats.

“It is Zagreb’s responsibility… to protect the order in BiH from crumbling and for each of the peoples to be equal,” he said.

Milanović expressed an expectation that High Representative Christian Schmidt will prevent the continuation of the outvoting of Croats to stop the re-election of Croat BiH Presidency member Željko Komšić, elected four times predominantly with Bosniak votes.

“As long as the High Representative is able to change the laws of this country to have indictments issued against individual people but does not have the time to change the election law… to prevent others from electing Croats’ representatives, I will not believe in such justice,” he said.

He reiterated that BiH had been liberated primarily owing to units of the Croatian Army and the HVO, which had forced the Serb side to sit at the negotiation table in Dayton.

After the ceremony, Milanović laid flowers and lit a candle for the fallen Croatian defenders in the centre of Široki Brijeg.