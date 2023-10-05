Presidents and Prime Ministers arrive in Granada for 3rd European Political Community summit

Podijeli :

N1

European prime ministers and presidents gathered in Granada, Spain on Thursday for a third European Political Community summit expected to address the Ukraine war, EU enlargement, illegal migration, and the Pristina-Belgrade and Baku-Erevan crises.

The third summit of the informal political forum initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron brought together representatives of the 27 EU member states and 20 other European states. Russia and Belarus are not part of the forum established after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine and the continuation of assistance to Kyiv will be on the agenda of the summit which is also being attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The first European Political Community summit was held in the Czech Republic in October last year and the second in Moldova last June. This community does not replace existing organisations. Its goal is to encourage dialogue and cooperation in Europe.

Invited to the third summit, besides the EU member states and the presidents of the European Council, Commission and Parliament, were Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, San Marino, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and Great Britain.

Croatia is represented by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who is due to hold bilateral meetings with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. It is expected that Plenković and Osmani will discuss the recent unrest in Kosovo.

Today, Plenkovic will also take part in a round table on digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The host of the European Political Community summit today and an informal EU summit tomorrow is Spanish Prime Minister-designate Pedro Sanchez.

The gathering in Granada was supposed to be an opportunity to talk about the future of Nagorno-Karabakh, the region between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with the mediation of France, Germany and European Council President Charles Michel.