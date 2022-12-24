President’s Christmas message: Preserve peace and security at all costs

Podijeli :

Source: N1

President Zoran Milanovic on Saturday issued a Christmas message, noting that this Christmas, too, Croatians should be grateful to the country's defenders who brought them peace and security, which, he said, should be preserved at all costs.

“The most joyful period of the year is ahead of us and I would like to offer my best wishes for Christmas to everyone in our homeland, as well as to all our compatriots outside Croatia, notably Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina, our close neighbour.

“During my recent visit to remote Chile, spending time with the Croat expatriate community there, I realised that for Croats in every corner of the world Christmas is not just a holiday, it is a joyful coming together of the family, a celebration of hope and faith in good, peace and togetherness,” Milanovic said in the message.

The year we are leaving behind was not easy, he said.

“The world has been affected by new wars and challenges that have an impact on each one of us, whether we want it or not. It seems there is no break from bad news. To call for peace and an end to conflicts and for putting an end to the suffering and plight of people in Ukraine is the least we can do,” he stressed.

Croats know very well what it means to live in a conflict and in difficult times, he said.

“That is why this Christmas again we should extend special gratitude to the small number of brave people, our defenders, who brought peace and security to Croatia. It is up to us to protect and keep that peace and security in which we live today at all costs. That is a major responsibility for all those to whom Croatia and its people come first,” he said.

Let’s carry blazing enthusiasm with us to 2023

“Ahead of this Christmas we are faced also with new economic concerns, which until yesterday seemed like a distant past. Due to inflation and price hikes, many families are finding it increasingly difficult to live decently and secure a standard of living that we expected in recent years. I know that it is not easy to fulfil every holiday wish of your son or granddaughter, your partner or close friend.

“Many of you still do not have their housing issue resolved after so much time since the unfortunate earthquakes in Zagreb and Banija. There is no more room for promises, state institutions responsible for reconstruction must start providing people with permanent housing,” he said.

The Croatian successes we have been listening about – entry to the euro area and admission to the Schengen area – cannot make up for the problems and concerns of Croatians, he said.

“Regardless of how futile it may seem sometimes, let’s not give up on seeking solutions to the problems that are bothering us and restricting our progress,” he said.

“If as a society and a nation we would come together as we did at the end of this year – in rooting for our great national football team – only sky would be the limit for us. Let us carry that blazing enthusiasm with us into the next year!” Milanovic said.

He wished all Christian believers a merry Christmas, and everyone in Croatia a joyful holiday season.

“Spend it with your families and in the company of your dear ones, with hope and faith in the goodness of others. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year,” the Croatian president said in his message.