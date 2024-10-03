Prices for residential properties in Croatia 10% higher in the 2nd quarter than in the previous year

Podijeli :

N1 / Jelena Bokun

Residential properties prices in Croatia rose by 4.3% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter and by 10.0% compared to the second quarter of 2023, according to data published by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) on Thursday.

In the second quarter of this year, new properties prices rose by 4.5% compared to the first quarter and by 5.4% compared to the second quarter of last year.

Prices for existing homes rose by 4.2% on a quarterly basis and by 10.6% on an annualised basis.

In the second quarter of 2024, residential properties prices in Zagreb rose by 3.9% compared to the previous quarter, on the Adriatic coast by 4.1% and in other parts of Croatia by 5.9%.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, residential properties prices in Zagreb rose by 9.4%, on the Adriatic coast by 10.6% and in other parts of the country by 9.2%.