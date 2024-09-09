Prices of petrol, diesel down as of Tuesday

As of Tuesday, the price of one litre of regular petrol will go down €0.05 while the price of diesel will drop by €0.02, the government decided at a conference call on Monday, setting the new maximum retail prices of petroleum products.

As of Tuesday and in the next 14 days regular petrol will be sold at €1.45 per litre, €0.05 less than now, while the price of diesel will be €1.37 or €0.02 down.

The price of blue-dyed diesel, used by farmers and fishermen, will go down by €0.03 to €0.76.

The price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will stay the same and cost €1.21 a kilogram for tanks and €1.75 a kilogram for cylinders.

Without the government’s intervention, regular petrol would cost €1.47, regular diesel €1.46, blue-dyed diesel €0.85, and LNG €1.41 for tanks and €2.04 for cylinders.