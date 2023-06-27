Prime Minister and President issue messages for Kurban Bayram

Podijeli :

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic on Tuesday extended their best wishes to the Islamic community in Croatia on Kurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

“It is with great joy that I wish you and the entire Islamic community in Croatia a happy Kurban Bayram. May the days of Bayram be an occasion for you to renew the unity of the faithful as well as cooperation, interreligious dialogue and understanding in building our common future, to which the Islamic community gives a strong and durable contribution,” Plenkovic said in his message to the head of the Islamic community in Croatia, Aziz Hasanovic.

President Milanovic said that “the Islamic community in Croatia is an example of how to contribute to the well-being and development of our common homeland through cooperation and mutual respect.”

The president wished for this holiday to “bring everyone joy and peace, understanding for dear ones as well as people in need, because it is only with respect, kindness and unity that we can build a more humane and just society.”

He concluded his message with the traditional greeting “Bayram Sherif Mubarek Olsun!”