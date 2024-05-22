Printing of ballot papers for the European Parliament elections in Croatia begins

Podijeli :

Shutterstock

The Croatian Official Gazette has started printing ballot papers for the European Parliament elections to be held in the country on Sunday 9 June. Just over 2.9 million ballot papers need to be prepared for these elections.

A total of 2,921,900 ballot papers will be printed, said Slaven Hojski, member and spokesman of the State Electoral Commission (DIP), adding that each ballot paper will cost 15 cents, or a total of €438,000.

The ballot paper is the same size as in the last parliamentary election, four times A4, and contains 25 nominations, 23 of which are from parties and two from voter groups, with the names of a total of 300 candidates.

The costs for the election material in Croatia totalled €533 thousand

If the costs for other election material are added, such as around 35,000 protocols and transcripts of protocols, 6,700 posters for polling stations and around 9,500 large and small ballot boxes, the election material will cost a total of €533,000.

Distribution of the materials will begin on Friday 24 May, first to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then to North and South America and Australia.

Next week, probably on Tuesday, the election material will be sent to Dubrovnik, Split, Vukovar and Osijek, the most distant districts. Everything should be ready in the election commissions by 3 June and in the polling stations by 8 June, the day before the election, Hojski said.

The elections to the European Parliament will take place in Croatia on Sunday, 9 June. Voters will elect 12 MEPs for the new, 10th convocation of the European Parliament for a five-year term, which will consist of a total of 720 MEPs.