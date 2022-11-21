Private TV companies in Croatia net €16m in profits in 2021

Share:







Enterprises in television broadcasting, excluding Croatian Radio-Television, netted 121.2 million kuna in profits in 2021, up 130 percent on the year, according to a Financial Agency analysis released on Monday on the occasion of World Television Day, observed today.

The analysis does not cover the public broadcaster.

Last year, 49 TV broadcasting enterprises operated in Croatia and they had 1,099 employees, 3.6% more than in 2020. Their revenues totalled 1.1 billion kuna, up 18.9% on the year, while expenditures were 921.7 million kuna (+12.8%).

In 2021, 33 of these enterprises made 128.3 million kuna in profits, up 56% on the year, and 16 posted losses totalling 7.1 million kuna (-76.1%).

NOVA TV posted the highest revenue (470.9 million kuna), a share of 44.4% in the total revenues, and the highest profit, (91.9 million kuna), a share of 71.7%. It also had the largest staff (346), or 31.5% of all TV broadcasting employees.

RTL Croatia was second with 331 employees, 355.2 million kuna in revenue and 16.8 million kuna in profit.

Third in terms of revenue was Drugi Plan with 87 million kuna.

The average net pay in TV broadcasting enterprises in 2021 was 8,947 kuna and was 7.5% higher than in 2020 and 40.9% than the average net pay in the country.

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)