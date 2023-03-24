Professors slam decision to reduce computer science classes as ‘scandalous’

Podijeli :

Shutterstock/ilustracija

A group of professors who teach at teacher education studies on Friday said the decision to reduce the weekly number of computer science classes as part of an experimental programme of full-day schooling was scandalous, calling on the Science and Education Ministry to change it.

They also described as scandalous the ministry’s explanation that the “number of compulsory computer science classes” was being increased.

Croatia is the only country in Europe where the number of computer science classes in primary schools is being reduced, and computer science is the only subject to see a cut in the number of classes while the number of classes of a number of other subjects is being increased, the professors said.

“The Science and Education Ministry did not consider its social and digital responsibility in the development of the Croatian education system and is continuing with unsuccessful projects,” they said in an open letter.

The ministry is not presenting valid facts which would show that a vast majority of pupils in almost all schools attend elective computer science classes, they said, noting that the reduction of the number of classes would be detrimental to all primary school students.

The ministry’s decision was not preceded by an expert evaluation of the existing curriculum, the professors said, noting that the task force that drew up the new computer science curriculum did not include any experts from institutions of higher education who would be in any way connected with teaching computer science.

The professors call on the ministry to change its decision and introduce compulsory computer science in the amount of 70 classes a year or two times a week, offering their help with the evaluation of the curriculum and possible corrections.