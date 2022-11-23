Prosecutor’s office rejects criminal complaints against journalist

Share:







Source: N1

The Zagreb Municipal Prosecutor's Office has rejected a criminal complaint by a number of petitioners against journalist Boris Dezulovic over his article headlined "F*ck Vukovar", noting that prosecutors did not find that in his column he incited violence and hate.

The prosecutor’s office also said that it did not find in this case any elements of violation of the Law on Crimes Against Public Order and Peace.

Without disclosing the identity of the petitioners, the Zagreb Municipal Prosecutor’s Office said that in the period between 3 November 2021 and 7 April 2022 it received a complaint by one person, a special report by the Zagreb City Police Department as an annex to a complaint filed by one person and a leader of a political party, a joint criminal complaint by several associations, and several additional submissions by the leader of a political party.

The media earlier reported that the petitioners against Dezulovic included an investigator of Ovcara war crimes and independent member of the Vukovar-Srijem County Assembly, Nikola Kajkic, and far-right A-HSP party leader Drazen Keleminec.

Three war veterans’ associations whose criminal complaint was rejected said they would continue their legal battle against Dezulovic.