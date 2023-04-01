Pula Airport reopens to traffic on Saturday

Podijeli :

Sasa Miljevic/PIXSELL

Pula Airport is due to reopen to traffic on Saturday after all flights were cancelled on Friday due to a crash of a small private plane in which two persons died, according to the information provided by the airport on Friday evening.

The Pipistrel Virus two-seat single-engine light aircraft with the German licence plates departed from Pula Airport to Portoroz Airport in Slovenia at 1230 hours Friday, however shortly after the takeoff the plane crashed, and the pilot and the passenger, German citizens, died in the accident.

According to airport director Nina Vojnic Zagar, a number of firefighting and emergency medical teams were sent to the site of the crash and that this was the first accident at Pula Airport.

Representatives of the Croatian agency investigating air crashes are conducting the investigation in this accident and the agency will provide the information about the probe on its website.