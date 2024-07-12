Pula prepares for Ramiro Blas: International Emmy® Awards’ Special Guests

Podijeli :

Ramiro Blas, an internationally acclaimed Argentinian actor known for his role as Dr Sandoval in the Spanish series "Locked Up (Vis a vis)", is coming to Pula as a guest of United Media and Nova TV, the organisers of the semi-final round of the jury for the prestigious International Emmy® Awards.

The expert jury will judge the Best Acting Performance category. Numerous professionals from the world of television, production and guests from the creative industry will gather in Pula on 16 July for the event.

Among the many guests and invitees, actor Ramiro Blas, who has had a remarkable career in numerous projects, will also be honoured. Prior to his arrival in Croatia, he gave an exclusive interview to Nova TV in which he shared his thoughts on the film industry, his acting career and his unforgettable experiences on various sets.

Familiar with the Croatian acting scene

Ramiro Blas has made a name for himself through his roles in Argentinian and Spanish TV series and films. His role in the series “Locked Up (Vis a vis)” brought him international recognition and numerous positive reviews. Blas has also worked on projects such as the series “La fuga” and the film “Cross the Line” (2020).

“For me, it’s a great opportunity to get involved and learn about the industry. Sometimes you have to be on the other side to see how it works,” said Blas about his participation in this prestigious event.

Blas also revealed that he is familiar with the Croatian acting scene: “Have you ever heard of Goran Visnjic and Zrinka Cvitesic?” asked the journalist, to which Blas replied: “Yes, I have heard of them, they are fantastic, excellent! For me, they are stars.”

The versatile actor has also starred in the horror film “The Passenger”. Blas says of the experience: “It’s funny. A funny film for me because I love horror. It was an interesting experience. We worked at night and in the cold. 35 days in two months, a great team, with funny directors and excellent actors.”

“The worst thing for an actor is looking for the next job”

Ramiro Blas is looking forward to coming to Pula. He sees it as an opportunity to network and learn from the best in the industry.

“The worst thing for an actor is to look for the next job. You have to live like a normal person all the time. The problem is that you have no continuity. You finish a film today, but you don’t know where you’re going to work next,” Blas said, pointing out the challenges actors face.

The semi-final round of judging for the International Emmy® Awards will culminate in a gala dinner that will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting events of the year.

The arrival of Ramiro Blas and numerous other stars and guests from the world of television, production and film will further enhance the event.