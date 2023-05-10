Pupils return to Belgrade school where 9 were killed in mass shooting

Podijeli :

Jovan Mladenović / Nova.rs

Students returned to the Belgrade school where 9 people were killed and several others wounded by a student on Wednesday.

The Vladislav Ribnikar school in central Belgrade was the site of a mass shooting by a 13 year old 7th grade pupil who brought his father’s handguns to school and opened fire on a guard and fellow students and a teacher on Wednesday, May 3. The flowers and candles which were placed in front of the school for days were cleared away.

The school reopened for two hours on Wednesday with parents allowed to attend the short classes and similar arrangements made for the rest of the week.

An N1 journalist saw parents with small children walking towards the school as well as some older children on their own. Several police officers were also present in front of the school.