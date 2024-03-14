Quake of magnitude 5.4 shakes Montenegro; 30 aftershocks registered

Podijeli :

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Montenegro at 4.06 a.m. on Thursday and was felt throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as in the southern Croatian region of Dalmatia and in Serbia.

The epicentre was in Caradje in the municipality of Niksic.

There is currently no information about injuries or damage to property.

Around 30 aftershocks with a magnitude of 1.5 to 3.5 were registered, said Milena Tomanovic from the Montenegrin Institute of Seismology.

Earthquakes of up to 5.5 on the Richter scale have been recorded in this area in the past, she said.

Seismologist Srdjan Cekovic told the RTCG website that the depth of the strongest quake was 14 km underground, that it could have caused material damage and that it was good that the epicentre was in an uninhabited area.

In April 1979, Montenegro was struck by a magnitude 7 quake that killed 101 people.