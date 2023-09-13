Reactions to SOTEU: Von der Leyen has ambitions for another term

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ursula von der Leyen's speech on the state of the European Commission was in a pre-election tone, according to Croatian MEPs from the Social Democratic Party, while Croatian MEPs from the European People's Party expressed clear support for a new term in office.

In the last State of the Union (SOTEU) speech, von der Leyen reflected on the achievements of the current Commission, in the first half of the term, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the second, marked by the Russian war on Ukraine.

In her speech, von der Leyen emphasised the importance of the European Green Deal, the EU’s self-sufficiency, a stronger response to China’s assertiveness and a faster EU enlargement process, and the Social Democrats Tonino Picula and Biljana Borzan believe that she made it clear today that she wants to continue leading the Commission in the future.

“She emphasised her ambition to lead the Commission for the next five years and gave herself a description of the job that awaits her, but that will depend on the citizens of the EU,” Picula said after the debate.

MEP Teljana Zovko (EPP/HDZ) said before the State of the Union speech that the German politician “will have the absolute support of the EPP” for another term, praising von der Leyen for her “balanced approach” and respect for all political groups, which, she noted, she cannot say for former EU climate chief Frans Timmermans.

Zovko added that von der Leyen had received messages from the EPP that green policies must not harm farmers and fishermen.

Evaluation of the work of the Commission

Croatian MEPs are generally satisfied with the work of this Commission, given the nature of the crises.

Zovko emphasised that the Commission “found itself in the most difficult circumstances ever faced” and that it should not be forgotten that in the current term Croatia became a member of the Schengen area and the Eurozone.

MEP Tomislav Sokol (EPP/HDZ) said that von der Leyen “has asserted herself as a much stronger political actor than many expected” and that important initiatives, such as the European health union, were pushed through during her term.

Picula said that the German politician deserves a “solid C”, but believes that the Commission should have responded more convincingly to threats from outside and inside the European Union.

The absence of a unified policy in the COVID-19 pandemic has blemished the Commission’s term, according to SDP MEP Predrag Fred Matic. “Each country was left to work in its own way, and because of that, we had a much higher number of victims than there objectively should have been,” said Matic, but praised von der Leyen for “taking a firm and united stance” on the war in Ukraine.

Liberal Valter Flego said that it should be admitted “that this is definitely one of the most difficult terms in the history of the European Commission, with so many incredible events from outside”, and that today there is “much greater unity” than in 2019, when von der Leyen became the head of the Commission.