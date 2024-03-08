Record number of cats to be showcased in Zagreb

Podijeli :

Pexels

145 cats representing 21 breeds from eight countries will be exhibited at the International Cat Show in Zagreb this weekend. The arrival of the Croatian representative at Eurovision, Baby Lasagna, has also been announced.

Baby Lasagna, who is a cat lover herself, was announced by the Croatian Feline Association.

The exhibition takes place in the King Cross Jankomir shopping centre (Velimira Skorpika Street 34) and is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm with free admission.

In addition to the record participation of exhibitors from Italy, Slovenia, Hungary, Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, the first cat show of the year will also announce the national winners, i.e. the most successful cats of Croatian members in the past year.