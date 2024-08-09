Red heat warning for Dubrovnik and Rijeka

Podijeli :

Mathieu Thomasset / AFP / Profimedia / ilustracija

The Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) has issued a red heat warning for the coastal cities of Dubrovnik and Rijeka for 10 August, while an orange warning has been issued for the coastal city of Split and for Knin in the hinterland of Zadar.

The DHMZ expects a maximum temperature of over 35 degrees Celsius for Rijeka, while the minimum temperature should be over 23 degrees Celsius.

In Dubrovnik, maximum temperatures of over 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of over 26 degrees Celsius are expected, according to the DHMZ. It advises taking protective measures, especially for children and the elderly, and warns of possible infrastructure failures.

A red heatwave warning has also been issued for Rijeka, Dubrovnik and Split for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, 11 to 13 August, and the same type of warning has been issued for the areas of Karlovac and Knin for Tuesday, 13 August.

The Directorate for Civil Defence of the Ministry of the Interior has warned drivers to avoid driving during the hottest part of the day and not to start their journey without water.

Information on possible heat waves and sudden weather changes can be found on the DHMZ website, while you can check traffic conditions on the Croatian Automobile Club (HAK) website, according to the Directorate for Civil Protection.